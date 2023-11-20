Surge in Flu and Respiratory Infections Across Bulgarian Regions

Recent data published by the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases signals a concerning uptick in flu and acute respiratory infections across various regions of Bulgaria. As of November 19, the regions of Pazardzhik, Shumen, and Gabrovo have reported the highest rates of morbidity.

In Pazardzhik, the infection rate stands at 252 cases per 10,000 individuals, followed closely by Shumen and Gabrovo with rates of 229 and 227 cases per 10,000 people, respectively. Conversely, Sofia has recorded the lowest morbidity, reporting only 24 infections per 10,000 inhabitants.

The decision to declare a flu epidemic in each region falls under the jurisdiction of the respective regional health inspectorates.

Notably, an increase in COVID-19 morbidity has been observed in Pernik, where infection rates range between 60 and 120 cases per 100,000 individuals. Conversely, Kurdzhali reported the lowest rate at 7 cases per 100,000 people.

As infections rise, health authorities urge heightened vigilance and adherence to preventive measures.