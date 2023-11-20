COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 22 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 22, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

279 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.88 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 376 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care unit. There are 11 new hospital admissions.

18 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,284,296 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,203 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 15 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,716,354 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,604 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,327,103 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.