Politics | November 20, 2023, Monday // 16:37
Bulgaria: Stalemate in Sofia Municipal Council as Chair Election Fails Twice

The Sofia Municipal Council found itself at an impasse as attempts to elect a chairperson were unsuccessful for the second time in a row. Following two rounds of voting, the Council remained deadlocked, mirroring the initial inconclusive results from November 13.

The latest runoff witnessed Boris Bonev, the candidate representing Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria and Save Sofia, pitted against Diana Tonova from BSP for Bulgaria. Bonev secured a vote count of 23 in his favor, while Tonova received 9 votes.

Despite the repeated efforts, the Council remains without a chosen chair, setting the stage for another session scheduled on November 30.

Out of the 61-seat Municipal Council, 44 members participated in the voting process on Monday. However, 12 of the ballots cast were deemed invalid, further complicating the electoral outcome.

