Police Brutality Unveiled: Teen Assaulted at Protest, Harassed in Police Custody

During the protests against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), a harrowing incident unfolded as four police officers allegedly subjected a 19-year-old girl to a brutal assault near the "Sveti Sedmochislenitsi" Church. The shocking harassment didn't end there; the mistreatment continued when the girl was taken to the 1st police station in the capital. Inside, one of the officers reportedly insulted and threatened her with further violence. Legal representatives of the victim have requested footage from the police station's cameras to support her case.

Lawyer Polina Velcheva shared these distressing details with bTV, describing the police's treatment of the girl as abhorrent. Reportedly, she was thrown to the ground and assaulted, with one officer even grabbing her by the hair while another punched her in the stomach.

Following the assault, the girl was taken to the 1st Regional Police Station, where one officer, unmasked, allegedly continued the intimidation, threatening to subject her to more violence and take her to another floor while using vulgar language.

"We will request the cameras from the 1st police station because he has confessed himself, and here we don't need anything to find out who the person is," announced lawyer Velcheva.

Velcheva also highlighted several incidents of police violence during the BFU protests, emphasizing that many victims, including children, were unjustly targeted.

The lawyer recounted instances of police aggression near the Ministry of Sports and another establishment close to the Ministry of the Interior, where officers reportedly assaulted and beat people, even children, both inside and outside the premises.

According to Velcheva, had there been media present at the 1st Police Station during the protests, it would have been evident that most of those assaulted were children, including a 14-year-old. She clarified that these were not individuals involved in provoking violence during the demonstrations.

Subsequently, on November 18, the court acquitted all boys involved in the protests with written acts, and the lawyer mentioned that the deadline for appealing this ruling certificate expires today.

