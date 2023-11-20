Three Hamas Commanders Eliminated by Israeli Forces in Gaza Campaign

Three Hamas commanders were killed during overnight combat in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday morning.

According to the IDF, the soldiers identified a squad of terrorists as they entered a munitions warehouse. The soldiers called in an airstrike, killing the terrorists and destroying the building and its weapons.

On Thursday evening, IDF presented CCTV footage of at least three hostages being brought into Shifa Hospital, under which Hamas has built terror infrastructure.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said intelligence confirmed that Hamas terrorists "quickly" murdered Cpl. Noa Marciano at Shifa, after she was taken there with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during her captivity.

Marciano, a resident of Modi'in in central Israel, was abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she served as a lookout.

On Friday, the IDF said it recovered her body from a building adjacent to Shifa. A day earlier, the military announced that soldiers had located and recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 65, from a nearby building.

In addition to Marciano, two hostages from Nepal and Thailand were hidden at Shifa Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre, said Hagari.

"The evidence I will share was sent by Israel through diplomatic channels to the countries of these civilians.... Hamas was hiding hostages and murdering hostages inside Shifa Hospital. Hamas was building tunnels under hospitals."

Hagari proceeded to show footage of Hamas terrorists bringing two non-Israeli captives into the hospital by military jeep. "We have not yet located these hostages and have not rescued them," he noted.

"The world must remember: Hamas is holding hostage the elderly, men, women, children and babies. The Israel Defense Forces has a moral obligation to bring everyone home. We will not rest until we do," added Hagari.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

/ANI