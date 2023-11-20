Eastern Bulgaria Grapples with Aftermath of Hurricane-Force Winds and Snow

Eastern Bulgaria continues to grapple with the aftermath of a destructive bout of hurricane-force winds and snowfall that swept through the region. A state of emergency declared in Varna after the devastating winds on Saturday night, which tragically claimed a life and inflicted severe damage, remains in effect.

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev stated that the state of emergency in Varna is likely to persist until the end of the day. Consequently, students across the municipality will be attending classes online, while Devnya will also suspend classes. The impact has led to the declaration of a state of emergency or partial emergency in nearly all municipalities within the northern Varna region. Efforts to clear the blocked Varna-Dobrich road are underway, alongside restoration activities for water pumps and electricity in Dobrich region villages. Traffic has resumed along the Dobrich-General Toshevo road.

In Shumen region, a state of emergency persists in six towns and villages. The forceful winds resulted in power lines being knocked down, leading to power outages in numerous villages, with some also facing disruptions in their water supply.