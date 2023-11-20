Updates on Hijacked Ship: Bulgarian Crew Families Informed by Authorities

Bulgaria: Updates on Hijacked Ship: Bulgarian Crew Families Informed by Authorities

Bulgarian officials have initiated contact with the families of the crew members from Bulgaria aboard the hijacked vessel in the Red Sea, Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev confirmed in a press briefing on Monday. Among the crew members affected, the captain and the first mate aboard the Galaxy Leader are Bulgarians.

Kotsev noted, "To this moment, nobody has sought contact with us."

Providing insight into the families' status, Kotsev confirmed that they have been fully briefed on the situation surrounding the hijacking and have been offered psychological support by the Interior Ministry.

Israeli media initially reported the incident, claiming that the British-flagged ship, which includes Bulgarians among its 25-person crew, fell victim to hijacking in the Red Sea by the Houthi militia in Yemen, purportedly under an "Iranian whim." The vessel, leased by a Japanese company, also accommodated crew members from Ukraine, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Reports surfaced via Reuters quoting Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saria's Telegram channel, indicating a threat against vessels affiliated with Israeli ownership or operation. However, the Israeli government denied the Galaxy Leader's connection to Israeli ownership, as mentioned by Agence France-Presse (AFP). In response, an AFP representative of the Houthi group mentioned that the ship had been taken to the port of As-Salif, situated north of Al-Hudaydah city.

