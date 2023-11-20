Defense Minister: I am Harmful to Russian Interests in Bulgaria

In an interview with BNR, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev asserted his stance against Russian interests influencing Bulgaria's defense strategies. He emphasized his commitment to preventing Bulgaria's defense from being underfunded and heavily reliant on Russia, stating firmly, "This will not happen."

Minister Tagarev highlighted a significant milestone in bolstering ground troops by securing essential combat equipment, a move facilitated by increased allocations in the defense budget—an unprecedented step after 35 years.

Addressing challenges within the Bulgarian army, Tagarev pointed out the exacerbation of understaffing issues due to ongoing disinformation campaigns. He dismissed rumors of sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine as harmful propaganda, emphasizing the severity and permanence of the problem.

Meanwhile, ongoing discussions within the Strategic Defense Review are exploring incentivizing and mandating military training for citizens—a crucial step in enhancing Bulgaria's defense capabilities.