Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Less Windy

Mainly sunny. Cloud to gather in the northwest, bringing isolated light showers. Moderate northwesterly wind. Calm in the southwest. Lows: minus 1C to 4C, around 0C in Sofia. Highs: 11C to 16C, around 11C in Sofia.

The Black Sea coast: Mostly sunny, still windy. Moderate northwesterly wind to drop in the evening. Highs: 10C to 12C. Seawater: 10C to 15C.

The mountains: Variable clouds, light snow in the west. Gale-force northwesterly wind to drop gradually. Highs: around 6C at 1,200 m, minus 1C at 2,000 m.