BREAKING: Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hijack Ship with Bulgarian Crew!

A cargo ship, carrying crew members that include Bulgarians, has been seized by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Israeli authorities have connected the incident to Iran, branding it a "terrorist act." Although the ship isn't of Israeli origin, there might be contrary claims.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov informed "NovaTV" about the potential abduction of two Bulgarians, including the captain, although this information isn't confirmed. The hijacking follows threats by Houthi leaders, who, supported by Iran, warned of targeting ships in the Red Sea amid Hamas's conflict with Israel.

Al Jazeera reported a Houthi spokesperson linking the action to supporting the people in Gaza. Later, the military spokesperson confirmed the ship was taken to the Yemeni coast and warned against activities with Israeli-owned ships in the Red Sea.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister's Office condemned the act, labeling it as Iranian terrorism and a threat to global shipping security. The ship, under the Bahamian flag and operated by a Japanese company, departed from Turkey and was en route to India when the incident occurred in the southern Red Sea.

The ship, reportedly named Galaxy Leader, has a diverse crew, including Bulgarians, Ukrainians, Filipinos, and Mexicans. While no Israelis are confirmed on board, there are associations with Israeli ownership or operation. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu distanced Israel from the ship's ownership or crew.

The vessel is linked to Ray Car Carriers, founded by Abraham Ungar, a prominent Israeli businessman. Ungar acknowledged the incident but withheld detailed comments. There have been prior connections between Hungarian-related incidents and Ungar's property in the Gulf of Oman.

Ray Shipping, a company under the same umbrella, has been engaged in training for Bulgaria's Nikola Vaptsarov Higher Naval School and employed over a thousand Bulgarians, according to information available.

The situation is ongoing, and details about the incident and the well-being of the crew are awaited.