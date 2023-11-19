Bulgarian Defense Industry: A Battleground for Russian Interference

Amidst Bulgaria's efforts to join the Schengen area, a recent report in the "Financial Times" has shed light on alleged corruption among Bulgarian prosecutors and their lack of accountability, posing significant barriers to the country's Schengen aspirations. The publication features Emiliyan Gebrev, an arms dealer, who claims continued sabotage against his company "EMCO" even after Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Gebrev highlighted incidents like explosions and fires at his company's sites, stating that authorities haven't probed these circumstances. Reports also indicate a concerning level of Russian infiltration in Bulgaria's prosecution and security services, raising questions about the country's ability to shield the industry and its individuals. Notably, investigations into over a dozen cases related to Russian activities have been suspended or stalled, leaving many unresolved.

Russian interference appears to infiltrate Bulgarian politics and media, especially in the arms industry. The Balkan country remains a significant Russian agent operating ground, affecting prosecution and security services, as per Gebrev and other insiders. However, Bulgarian officials refute these claims, asserting efforts to curb Russian influence and prosecute GRU agents, albeit the challenge of bringing them to justice due to Russia's non-extradition policies.

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev highlighted the economic significance of Bulgaria's arms industry, noting that a substantial portion of ammunition used by Ukraine against Russian aggression originates from Bulgaria. Yet, the nation's defense industry faces challenges in adopting NATO standards, attributed to risks of Russian infiltration and a lack of prosecutorial accountability, deterring Western manufacturers from sharing technology.

While Bulgaria's defense industry seeks alignment with NATO, allegations of Russian influence and the prosecution's alleged cover-ups pose significant hurdles. The country's aspirations to join Schengen could be at stake if concerns over corruption and Russian interference are not addressed, as raised in the "Financial Times" report.

The FT article underscores the urgent need for reforms in Bulgaria's special services and prosecution system to earn the trust of NATO allies and safeguard against Russian interference in critical industries.