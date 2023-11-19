France has Successfully Tested a Ballistic Missile

World » EU | November 19, 2023, Sunday // 13:35
Bulgaria: France has Successfully Tested a Ballistic Missile

France successfully test-fired an M51.3 strategic ballistic missile without a nuclear warhead, AFP reported.

The launch took place in the Landes department, in the southwestern part of the country, the Ministry of Armed Forces announced.

This is the first successful test of the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile, Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu explained on the "X" social network.

The test was carried out by the General Directorate of Armaments. The missile fell into the North Atlantic several hundred kilometers from the coast. The test was conducted in strict compliance with France's international obligations, the French Ministry of Defense reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, missile, test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria