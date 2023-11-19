France has Successfully Tested a Ballistic Missile
France successfully test-fired an M51.3 strategic ballistic missile without a nuclear warhead, AFP reported.
The launch took place in the Landes department, in the southwestern part of the country, the Ministry of Armed Forces announced.
This is the first successful test of the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile, Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu explained on the "X" social network.
The test was carried out by the General Directorate of Armaments. The missile fell into the North Atlantic several hundred kilometers from the coast. The test was conducted in strict compliance with France's international obligations, the French Ministry of Defense reported.
