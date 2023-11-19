Dangerous Weather: Latest Information on the Emegency Situation in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Interior with the latest data on the situation in the affected areas.

All teams of the police and the regional directorates "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" in the districts of Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Razgrad and Burgas are actively working in the field, regulating traffic and providing assistance to the citizen, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

At the National Coordination Center for Road Traffic Safety, actions have been taken to prevent and introduce temporary traffic organization in complicated weather conditions, difficult road conditions, difficult and/or blocked traffic on the street and road network as a result of heavy snowfall, snow storms and glaciation of the territories of Burgas region, Dobrich region, Varna region, Shumen region.

Shumen region

After a meeting of the Regional Headquarters, by order of the Regional Governor, starting from 09:30 on 19.11.2023, a partial state of emergency was declared on the territory of the municipalities: Khitrino, Venets, Kaolinovo, Nikola Kozlevo, Novi Pazar and Kaspichan.

The situation on the territory of the above-mentioned municipalities is complicated. There are numerous breakdowns on the power grid and there is no electricity in some of the mentioned municipalities.

Currently closed:

Main road I-2 Varna - Ruse /after the Belokopitovo junction/, a detour through Targovishte is available. Main road I-7 Silistra - Yambol after intersection 7th kilometer, direction Silistra. There is no detour. Main road I-2 Sofia - Varna, after Zaychino oreshe intersection. There is no detour. Checkpoints have been built at the indicated places. Additional forces are on the ground. So far, there are no reports of injured people.

The rescue operations of the RDPBZN-Shoumen teams to evacuate stranded cars continue. During operational duty hours, new signals were received about four cars stuck near the village of Mirovtsi in Novopazar. The road is winding, an organization has been created to clean it so that the rescue teams can reach the people in need of evacuation and help them.

One of the stranded rescue teams between the village of Khrsovo and Nikola Kozlevo is already out of the snowdrift trap. The team also managed to reach a bus in which people were traveling and got stuck in the snowdrifts. All were evacuated and taken with the help of heavy equipment to the town hall of the village of Khrsovo, where they were provided with warmth and food. At the moment, there is no information about other cars stuck in the area.

Communication is extremely difficult due to lack of coverage of some of the mobile operators. Due to the duplicate signals, the operatives on duty are calling everyone who has submitted information that they are in distress. At the moment, there are none who have not been evacuated. Two teams of RDPBZN-Shumen are still blocked.

Region Varna

At the moment, the road Varna - Dobrich is closed, there are cars stuck in the area of "Aksakovska Panorama". Traffic is detoured.

The road Aksakovo - Kichevo - Osenovo is also closed. There are stuck cars and a bus from accumulated snow. Heavy equipment is directed to withdraw them and release the movement.

About 50 people from stranded cars were accommodated in Aksakovo Municipality, they were provided with food. 15 people are placed in a hospice in the village of Kichevo

A report was received about a man and a woman in distress with a car between Krumovo and the village of Debrene, and according to the man, he overslept and the car ran out of fuel. Actions have been taken to remove them.

Traffic on road ll-29 Varna - Dobrich is restricted in both directions due to snow removal. Due to snowfall and reduced visibility due to the strong wind, the following roads are closed to traffic: road ll-27 Tarnitsa - Bdintsi, lll-207 Vetrino - Vekilski, lll-2072 Dobrotich - Valchi Dol, lll-2702 Dobrich - Suvorovo, lll-2901 Aksakovska panorama - Vetrino.

Traffic is temporarily restricted on road l-2 in the section Shumen - Zaychino - Oreshe - cross. Neophyte Rilski. Traffic is temporarily restricted on road lll-902 Kichevo - Albena, due to snowfall and strong wind, there are cars stuck.

Traffic is temporarily restricted on road III-2902 Aksakovska panorama - Kichevo from km 0+000 to km 13+600, due to worsening winter conditions.

Dobrich region

Roads closed for cleaning II-27 Dobrich - Balchik, II-29 Varna - Dobrich - Toshevo. Road II-71 Dobrich - Silistra closed to vehicles over 12 tons, III-7106 closed to traffic over 12 tons.

Razgrad region

Traffic on the road I-2 Ruse - Razgrad - Shumen is restricted from the junction for II-49 to the border with the Shumen region for all cars due to snowfall and snow removal. Detour route: From the junction of I-2 with II-49 in the direction of Targovishte and back. Traffic on road II-23 Ruse - Dulovo from the Sveshtari branch to Zavet is closed to all vehicles due to snow removal.

Burgas region

Road III-906 Varna - Gorica village is closed for snow removal.

Primorski Prohod – restricted for everyone, due to cleaning and complicated weather conditions.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current road situation and the winter maintenance of the republican network from the website of the API (Road Infrastructure Agency) - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling (+359) 700 130 20 at the API. In the agency, a Situation Center works year-round, 24 hours a day, which collects and summarizes data on the state of the republic's roads, the agency reports.