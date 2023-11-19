UN-Run Gaza School Attacked: Horrific Scenes and Pleas for Ceasefire

The United Nations-run al-Fakhoura School in northern Gaza became the tragic scene of an attack, confirmed by UN officials on Saturday. Described as a "horrifying" incident by a top UN representative, the assault led to a devastating toll, particularly affecting women and children.

Images from al-Fakhoura School in Jabalya showcased a distressing aftermath, with bloodied bodies strewn across rooms of the two-story building, which had been a shelter for displaced individuals. The footage depicted the grim aftermath, revealing multiple casualties and substantial destruction within the premises.

Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), acknowledged the incident, though the total casualties remained uncertain as information continued to surface. UNRWA operates schools in Palestinian refugee camps and offers primary aid in Gaza.

Amidst the chaos, Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, denounced the distressing images and highlighted that the school had been a sanctuary for thousands of displaced individuals. The cause of the incident and responsible parties have yet to be confirmed.

While the Israeli military is reviewing the situation, Egypt and Qatar have placed blame on Israel's military campaign in Gaza for the attack. Both nations condemned the incident as part of a series of Israeli violations against Gaza civilians.

Additionally, a UN call emerged for independent investigators to assess the ongoing targeting of schools and hospitals in Gaza. This devastating attack on the UNRWA school marks the second such incident within twenty-four hours in northern Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire amidst the escalating violence.

Lazzarini stressed the urgency to halt such attacks, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further tragedies.