Bulgarian Households Allocated One-Third of Budgets to Food Expenses

Recent data released by the National Statistical Institute sheds light on the spending patterns of households in Bulgaria during the third quarter of 2023. The figures reveal a notable rise in both average incomes and expenditures compared to the same period in 2022.

Per household member, the average total income surged by 22.5% to EUR 1,469.45, showcasing a significant uptick. In parallel, spending per household member also rose, reaching EUR 1,387.65, reflecting a 21.2% increase compared to the previous year.

The breakdown of expenditure shows a dominant allocation towards essential needs. Notably, food and soft drinks constituted the largest portion of household spending, accounting for 28.7% of the total expenditure. Housing costs followed closely, representing 16.1% of expenses, while taxes and social security installments comprised 12.7%, and transport and communications absorbed 11.5%.

These figures underscore the financial allocation priorities within Bulgarian households, indicating a considerable portion of their budgets directed towards sustenance-related expenses.