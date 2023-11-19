Bulgaria's Enhanced Speed Control: More Cameras Set for Road Surveillance

Society | November 19, 2023, Sunday // 12:06
Bulgaria's Minister of Regional Development, Andrey Tsekov, announced the certification of over 300 frames equipped with cameras designed for speed control by the National Toll Office. These cameras possess the capability to detect both instantaneous and average speeds, ushering in a new phase of road surveillance in the country.

Tsekov clarified that while the cameras have been certified, their deployment for speed control is subject to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' decision. "The camera management system integrates with the Ministry's system, enabling immediate usage," he stated, highlighting the technical readiness of these devices.

Presently, the cameras remain in operation, yet violations aren't penalized as they are not being utilized for speed-related purposes. The minister emphasized that the activation of these cameras for speed control rests solely with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This development marks a potential shift in road monitoring measures, promising enhanced speed surveillance for safer roads in Bulgaria.

