The Bulgarian Football Union Announced When it will Convene a Congress to Change the Leadership

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has announced that it will convene a congress next year. The date will be determined at a meeting of the Executive Committee, which will be convened by President Borislav Mihailov next week.

"Next week, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union will convene an urgent meeting of the Executive Committee in order to set a date for next year's Congress," reads the last sentence of the BFU position, published two days after the protest against the management led to clashes in the center of Sofia.

The football union again justified the decision to have the match with Hungary without fans with the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDIA) and with the recommendation of the European Football Association (UEFA).

According to the BFU, it was assured by the Sofia Police about the risky nature of the match. In the position of SDIA, it is recommended that the match be outside Sofia.

"On November 3, after an analysis of the received data and an independent risk assessment by UEFA's security and safety unit, an official letter was sent to the BFU recommending that the match between Bulgaria and Hungary be held at the 'Hristo Botev' stadium in Plovdiv at behind closed doors. The subsequent development of the case is sufficiently known to the entire Bulgarian public - BFU received a refusal from the Plovdiv municipality despite the pre-signed agreement between the two institutions. After urgent talks with UEFA and the SDIA, the capital police sent BFU a written assurance that the match could be played at the 'Vasil Levski' National Stadium, as there is a change in the circumstances, namely - lack of spectators in the stands", says the position of the BFU.

The football union believes that what happened at the protest absolutely justifies UEFA's decision.

"The Bulgarian Football Union is extremely saddened and disappointed by what happened in the center of Sofia during the match, but it is categorical that, given all the signals of provocations received by the various state and international institutions, the final decision of UEFA is absolutely justified This was also confirmed by the representatives of the European headquarters present at the match - the meeting delegate on duty, the two security officers, as well as the advisor to the UEFA president specially sent for the occasion. All of them expressed the opinion that the measures taken and the organization of the hosts made so that the match is played - because otherwise the sanctions for Bulgarian football, respectively for the Bulgarian state, would be huge", the position also states.

The football union adds that others should be held accountable for what happened.

"The BFU also emphasizes that those responsible for the escalation of tension and clashes in front of the stadium should be found in the organizer of the protest, the institution that allowed it to take place, but mainly - in the public instigators of a protest previously announced as extremely "peaceful". thanks to the Sofia Policefor the timely reaction and the prevention of even more serious incidents and crimes," the football union also says.

The position also says that the BFU does not accept street justice: "However, the Bulgarian Football Union cannot accept street or Facebook 'justice' to trample all the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as those in the Statute of the BFU. We live in a legal country with established rules that cannot be crossed out or circumvented because of one's ambition." On Friday, Borislav Mihailov was interrogated by the anti-corruption commission, and then stated that he does not feel guilty for what happened and will decide what he will do next week. The prosecutor's office announced that an investigation is starting at the Bulgarian Football Union. The current mandate of Borislav Mihailov as president of the BFU is until 2025.