Hazardous Weather in Bulgaria: The Road Dobrich - General Toshevo is Closed to Traffic

Society » INCIDENTS | November 19, 2023, Sunday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Hazardous Weather in Bulgaria: The Road Dobrich - General Toshevo is Closed to Traffic

Cars and trucks are blocked on the road between Dobrich and Varna due to heavy snowfall in the area, reports MeteoBalkans.

The snowfall that started yesterday continued throughout the night, accompanied by strong winds.

The Dobrich - General Toshevo road is closed to traffic for cleaning.

The situation at the "Shipka" pass is also complicated.

Due to the strong wind, there are fallen trees and branches on the roadway. The road maintenance company is clearing the passage.

However, visibility is extremely reduced. Drivers should drive with caution, urged the "Traffic Police".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, Dobrich, road, General Toshevo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria