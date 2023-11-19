Hazardous Weather in Bulgaria: The Road Dobrich - General Toshevo is Closed to Traffic

Cars and trucks are blocked on the road between Dobrich and Varna due to heavy snowfall in the area, reports MeteoBalkans.

The snowfall that started yesterday continued throughout the night, accompanied by strong winds.

The Dobrich - General Toshevo road is closed to traffic for cleaning.

The situation at the "Shipka" pass is also complicated.

Due to the strong wind, there are fallen trees and branches on the roadway. The road maintenance company is clearing the passage.

However, visibility is extremely reduced. Drivers should drive with caution, urged the "Traffic Police".