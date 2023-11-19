Broken Trees and Crushed Cars due to Strong Winds in Bulgaria

A yellow and orange hazardous weather code has been issued for several areas of Bulgaria today. The worsening weather conditions caused material damage in Stara Zagora and Plovdiv, and a crisis prevention and action headquarters was formed in Tsarevo.

The stormy wind along the Black Sea in combination with rain forced the municipality of Tsarevo to create a Crisis Prevention and Response Headquarters. The large-scale floods in September necessitated taking preventive measures and providing emergency duty teams to monitor the situation in the settlement.

"We have made a bypass of the critical infrastructure, of the dams - they are at level 0, they have been drained. We have activated the early warning system, the shafts in the city have been cleaned. It is very important that the experience we have accumulated during the disaster gives us an opportunity faster preventive response," said Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality.

Wind gusts reached 12 m/s, and sea water turbulence reached 3 points. The worsening weather forced the temporary closure of the approach to the pedestrian alley to the "Vasiliko" quarter for vehicles.

Due to the strong wind in Plovdiv throughout the day, fire brigade teams responded to 27 reports of accidents. There were 19 cases of fallen trees and broken branches, and some of them broke wires, which necessitated the intervention of power supply teams. The element also knocked down part of the plaster of a residential block in the city.

Due to the strong wind, a tree fell on a car in Stara Zagora. Fortunately, there were no injuries, only material damage to the car. Wind gusts reach 100 km/h in the entire Stara Zagorje region. Heavy rain and gale-force winds warnings remain in place for tomorrow, with gusts expected to reach 120km/h. In many places, including along the Black Sea, the rain will change to snow.

The wind also took a victim in Varna - according to information from the Ministry of the Interior, a woman was pinned by a tree branch. The mayor of the city, Blagomir Kotsev, expressed his condolences to her relatives and called on the residents of Varna to stay at home.