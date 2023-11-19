Hurricane-Like Wind in Varna caused a Casualty, the Municipality urged Citizens Not to Go Out!

In connection with the complicated situation at 10:30 p.m., the Municipality of Varna called on citizens to stay in their homes and not to go out, except in cases of urgent need due to the hurricane winds in the area. Technical teams and specialized equipment of various departments are on the ground to deal with the consequences of the disaster.

Signals related to the storm can be made by phone +35952/820112.

The natural element also took a victim - according to information from the Ministry of the Interior, a woman was pinned by a tree branch. The mayor of the city, Blagomir Kotsev, expressed his condolences to her relatives and called on the residents of Varna to stay at home.

As a result of the storm, there are dozens of downed trees and damaged property in the streets, there is no electricity in some places. The situation was further complicated in the evening, with MeteoBalkans reporting that gusts exceeded 100 km/h.

The movement of citizens in these conditions poses a risk to life and health, for this reason the municipality of Varna calls on people to stay at home and not to turn on many electrical appliances at the same time.

The resources of all municipal and state services - police, fire, civil protection, Energo-pro, water supply and others - have been mobilized to deal with the consequences. The municipality thanks the citizens for their cooperation and understanding and asks the residents of Asparuhovo and Galata to show understanding - the Energo-pro teams are working with all their might to restore electricity.

Earlier today, an orange code for dangerous weather was announced in Varna. The warning was linked to forecasts of gale force to hurricane force winds. Heavy snowfall has also started in the region, and the road between Dobrich and Varna is temporarily closed due to traffic jams and vehicles.