Dangerous Weather: A Tree Fell on a Car and Killed a Man in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | November 18, 2023, Saturday // 17:40
Bulgaria: Dangerous Weather: A Tree Fell on a Car and Killed a Man in Sofia

A man died in Sofia in an accident as a result of the strong wind, announced the Ministry of the Interior. In the afternoon hours today, the Second Regional Police Office received a report of an incident on the capital's "Iliantsi" Blvd. According to initial information, the strong wind caused a tree to fall on a car moving on the roadway, in which a man and a woman were traveling. The 65-year-old man died on the spot, and his wife is in serious condition. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Traffic on "Iliantsi" Blvd. is temporarily stopped in both directions.

A warning code has been issued across Bulgaria today due to strong winds. Earlier in the day, BNT reported that in connection with the wind today in Sofia, the teams of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate responded to 18 signals. They are for fallen tree branches, construction fences, sheet metal and advertising and informational elements from billboards. Emergency crews are on the ground and conducting patrols.

The Sofia Municipality reminds citizens to be careful when moving and to remove loose objects from their terraces and balconies. Construction companies should check their sites and secure structural scaffolding and construction fences, and commercial companies should check advertising and informational elements and billboards.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, man, died, tree
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria