Day 633 of the Invasion of Ukraine: 15 Russian Warships Destroyed in the Black Sea since the Start of the War

Day 633 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukrainian military operations have resulted in the destruction of 15 Russian warships in the Black Sea

Odesa region was attacked with drones at night, the site of the energy infrastructure was struck

Ukraine announced it shot down 29 of 38 drones sent by Russia overnight; Moscow reported an attack in the Bryansk region

Putin: We are not closing anything, we are not in conflict with European society



The Ukrainian military said its operations had resulted in the destruction of a total of 15 Russian warships in the Black Sea since the beginning of the war, and another 12 Russian vessels were damaged, Reuters reported.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks in the Black Sea and against Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014. Kyiv also reported a series of strikes on warships in Crimea and near the peninsula this fall, including a large amphibious assault ship and a submarine.

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk described Ukraine as "an example of a new type of naval warfare," prompting Russia to move its naval forces to positions harder to reach for Kyiv's weapons.

Russia is also experiencing logistical problems, he said, due to the need to move ships to Novorossiysk and periodically to Tuapse, the two ports on the eastern flank of the Black Sea, located southeast of Crimea and further from Ukraine.

Odesa region was attacked with drones at night, the site of the energy infrastructure was struck

"Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region at night with drones. Unfortunately, an energy infrastructure object was hit in Odesa region," Oleg Kiper, the chairman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, announced on the Telegram app.

According to him, one civilian employee was injured and hospitalized. An administrative building was damaged. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished, Oleg Kiper also points out.

Law enforcement authorities have registered yet another crime committed by Russians, the information notes.

The Bulgarian community in Odesa region is the third largest in number and numbers over 150,000 people according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in Odesa. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions.

Ukraine announced it shot down 29 of 38 drones sent by Russia overnight; Moscow reported an attack in the Bryansk region

Ukraine's air defense has shot down 29 out of a total of 38 Shahed drones sent by Russia from yesterday evening to early this morning, the country's air force announced, quoted by Ukrinform.

In one of these attacks - against an energy facility in the southwestern Odesa region, a civilian employee was injured, the Ukrainian agency also reported, citing the army.

Ukrainian officials have expressed an expectation that Russia will increase its attacks on the country's energy system as winter approaches.

For the second night since the beginning of this month, there was a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, notes Reuters. The Ukrainian military said all of those drones were shot down before reaching the capital.

However, two infrastructure buildings were damaged in the northern Chernihiv region, which borders Russia and Belarus.

Three civilians were wounded in Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Donetsk region, the acting head of the regional military administration, Igor Moroz, said, as quoted by Ukrinform.

The governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia, Alexander Bogomaz, meanwhile, announced that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the region bordering Ukraine. No one was injured, TASS reported.

The governor of another Russian region bordering Ukraine - Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported about fifty Ukrainian attacks.

One drone was shot down. No one was injured, but houses were damaged.

Putin: We are not closing anything, we are not in conflict with European society

Russia leaves an "open window" to Europe, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by DPA and BTA.

He touched on the topic in an address to the participants of an international cultural forum in St. Petersburg.

"When it's drafty, one thinks that maybe it's wise to close the window a little so that it's not cold. But the weather is good for us. We're not closing anything, we're not in conflict with European society," Putin said and explained that Russia is experiencing a "difficult time" with the European elite.

Despite the sanctions imposed by the West, the Kremlin claims that the Russian economy continues to grow, DPA notes, noting that this is difficult to confirm. Putin said that by the end of the year, Russia's economic growth will exceed 3%.

Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of the first president of the Fifth Republic, General Charles de Gaulle, addressed the Russian president during the forum in St. Petersburg, expressing a desire for France to join the BRICS, writes TASS.

"Regarding France's participation in BRICS, please, if France wishes, it can leave a request, we will consider it. Especially since Russia is chairing BRICS next year, as I have already said, we will develop the topic with all our partners." replied the Russian president.

Pierre de Gaulle is little known in France, but Russian state media have hailed his pro-Kremlin statements as evidence that leading Western voices support Moscow's attack on Ukraine, AFP reported.

