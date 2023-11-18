Bulgarian Finance Minister Addresses Fuel Prices, Key Objectives, and Protests

Bulgarian Finance Minister Assen Vassilev addressed critical issues in an interview, highlighting key government objectives and measures to stabilize fuel prices amidst evolving situations.

Vassilev emphasized the government's commitment to objectives outlined in the program, including Schengen and euro area membership and enhancing citizens' incomes, set within an 18-month timeline.

Regarding Parliament's decision on the Russian oil derogation bill, Vassilev explained the move to halt exports, preventing money flow to Russia from January 1. Additionally, he highlighted the March 1 deadline for a complete cessation of the derogation, allowing a transition to non-Russian oil without fuel supply disruption.

Highlighting the need for time to ensure stable fuel prices, Vassilev mentioned comprehensive risk analysis by pertinent ministries and security services, outlining an optimal program based on these evaluations.

Addressing budget concerns, the Minister addressed revenue adjustments due to transmission fee inclusions and stated plans for resubmitting the revised state budget to parliament. He assured a capital program update upon realization of these revenues.

On the recent protests against the Bulgarian Football Union, Vassilev condemned the unrest, citing the need for civility, expressing concern over fan violence and police action.

Responding to calls for the Interior Minister's resignation, Vassilev deferred to the Prime Minister's authority in managing the team.