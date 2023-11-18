38 People Detained for Vandalism during Protest in Sofia on Thursday

The aftermath of the November 16 protest in Sofia revealed a wave of arrests, with 38 individuals detained for vandalism, as confirmed by the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior. Among those detained, three individuals are held in custody, two for arson and damage to official vehicles, and the third detained for drug possession.

Specifically, pre-trial proceedings have commenced for incidents involving a municipal police bus set on fire and damage to a police car near an embassy building along Vasil Levski Blvd. Meanwhile, a separate case was opened under the Public Order Protection during Sports Events Act, pertaining to 34 individuals, including seven minors. Legal procedures for these individuals have been underway, with three acquitted, four rescheduled, and the files of three minors forwarded to local commissions dealing with antisocial behavior by minors and adolescents.

For the remaining 24 individuals, a fine of BGN 1,000 has been imposed, accompanied by a one-year ban on attending sports events within the country and abroad.

During the protest, both fans and police officers sustained injuries, prompting an investigation into the incident. The aftermath revealed damages amounting to BGN 42,000, which Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev stated would result in a lawsuit against the protest organizer to seek compensation for the incurred expenses.

The protest revolved around grievances against the leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union, culminating in significant unrest and subsequent legal actions due to the damages caused.