Bulgarian Mountains: Risky Weather Alert for Hikers

Bulgaria's mountain rescue service has issued a cautionary advisory concerning challenging conditions for mountain tourism. Recent reports indicate the presence of a few centimeters of snow cover across most mountainous regions. Sub-zero temperatures accompanied by strong winds and ongoing snowfall are creating perilous conditions, prompting mountain rescuers to issue a warning.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts predominantly cloudy weather across mountainous areas today, with widespread snowfall expected.

A robust and gusty north-northwest wind will persist throughout the day, leading to blizzard-like conditions. Forecasts suggest maximum temperatures at altitudes of 1,200 meters hovering around minus 2°C, dropping further to approximately minus 8°C at 2,000 meters.

The thick fog and reduced visibility, coupled with slippery paths, pose significant risks for hikers and mountaineers navigating these areas. The mountain rescue service strongly advises against venturing into these hazardous conditions.