Bulgarian Mountains: Risky Weather Alert for Hikers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 18, 2023, Saturday // 13:28
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Mountains: Risky Weather Alert for Hikers @Pixabay

Bulgaria's mountain rescue service has issued a cautionary advisory concerning challenging conditions for mountain tourism. Recent reports indicate the presence of a few centimeters of snow cover across most mountainous regions. Sub-zero temperatures accompanied by strong winds and ongoing snowfall are creating perilous conditions, prompting mountain rescuers to issue a warning.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts predominantly cloudy weather across mountainous areas today, with widespread snowfall expected.

A robust and gusty north-northwest wind will persist throughout the day, leading to blizzard-like conditions. Forecasts suggest maximum temperatures at altitudes of 1,200 meters hovering around minus 2°C, dropping further to approximately minus 8°C at 2,000 meters.

The thick fog and reduced visibility, coupled with slippery paths, pose significant risks for hikers and mountaineers navigating these areas. The mountain rescue service strongly advises against venturing into these hazardous conditions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mountain, weather, snow, conditions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria