Bulgaria's Triumph: Chess Victory Over Azerbaijan's Strong Team

Bulgaria’s women's chess team secured a remarkable victory against Azerbaijan in the European Team Championship held in Budva. The team's triumph over the No. 2-ranked Azerbaijani squad ended with a score of 2.5:1.5, propelling Bulgaria to the second spot in the standings with 10 match points, just one point behind the current leader, France. As they face off against the French team next, this upcoming match could significantly influence the title outcome.

The encounter against Azerbaijan saw Nurgyul Salimova clinch a crucial win over Ulviyya Fataliyeva on the second board after an intense 84-move game. Salimova's persistence with the black pieces eventually secured her victory, despite Fataliyeva's resilience until the endgame, where she found herself three pawns down.

The remaining three boards resulted in draws for the Bulgarian team. Former world champion Antoaneta Stefanova, playing with white, shared points with Gunay Mammadzada, the strongest player from Azerbaijan. Similarly, Victoria Radeva and Khanim Balajayeva, as well as Gergana Peycheva and Gulnar Mammadova, settled for draws on the third and fourth boards, respectively.

The European Championship in Budva spans nine rounds and concludes on Monday, promising more exciting clashes on the chessboard.