Israel Gave One Hour for the Evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital
The Israeli forces have given one hour for a complete evacuation from Al-Shifa Hospital.
Medics, patients and those seeking refuge there have one hour to leave the building, medical sources quoted by AFP and Al Jazeera said.
According to the doctors, it is impossible to fulfill the order in such a short time.
According to UN data, there are currently about 2,300 people in the hospital.
Israel stormed Gaza's largest hospital because it believed it was being used as a command center for Hamas.
