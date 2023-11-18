The Director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Ivaylo Ivanov, has been Dismissed

The director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Ivaylo Ivanov, left his post after the local elections. He was dismissed by mutual consent, the Sofia Municipality announced in response to an inquiry by "Dnevnik". His place is taken by engineer Nikolay Nedelkov, until now head of the "Administrative and Information Service" department in the inspectorate.

Ivanov was the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the time of the civil protests in the summer of 2020. Because of the brutal police violence against citizens - behind the columns of the Council of Ministers, he was removed from the caretaker government of Stefan Yanev on May 14, 2021, at the proposal of the Minister of the Interior Boyko Rashkov.

The Sofia Inspectorate was directly subordinated to the mayor Yordanka Fandakova. On October 1, 2021, she sheltered Ivanov, who was expelled from the Ministry of the Interior, by appointing him director of the inspectorate, despite sharp criticism from "Democratic Bulgaria" and Boris Bonev from "Spasi Sofia".

This structural unit must constantly inspect the cleanliness in Sofia - the regular washing of the streets, the removal of waste by garbage collection companies, compliance with the so-called right of way by traders, the placement of advertisements on the streets, as well as to respond to reports from citizens about irregularities.