Delyan Peevski is Running for Leader of DPS

In a significant move in Bulgarian politics, Delyan Peevski has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the chairmanship of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). His bid will culminate in a pivotal national conference scheduled for February 24, marking a decisive moment for the party's leadership.

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary leader of DPS, lauded Peevski's recent political maneuvers, labeling him a transformative figure. Dogan praised Peevski's dynamism, attributing his success to remarkable mediation skills that have realigned parliamentary power dynamics. "He has transformed from the most criticized figure to a key partner for all parliamentary groups," Dogan noted.

Peevski, a prominent political figure in Bulgaria, has served multiple terms as a Member of Parliament (MP) and is currently co-chairing the Parliamentary Group of DPS in the 49th National Assembly. However, his political journey has been marred by controversies, notably his short tenure as President of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) in 2013, which sparked extensive national protests.

Recently, Peevski, along with other public figures, faced sanctions from the United States and the UK over allegations of corruption, as part of implementing the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations.

The upcoming leadership election for DPS is poised to set the course for the party's future, drawing significant attention within Bulgaria's political landscape.