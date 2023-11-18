The War Between Israel and Hamas Shows No Signs of Stopping

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its seventh week. So far, there are no signs of an end to hostilities, despite international calls for a ceasefire or at least humanitarian pauses. About 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Khan Younis in the southern part of Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported.

Hours earlier, Israel issued a fresh warning to Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to move west of the line of fire and closer to humanitarian aid, in an indication that it plans to attack Hamas in southern Gaza. Such a move could force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from Israel's attack on Gaza City to move again, along with the residents of Khan Younis, exacerbating a severe humanitarian crisis.

New violence erupted in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. So far, there is no comment from the Israeli army.

Communication networks in some areas of the Gaza Strip were restored last night. This happened after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East provided a limited amount of fuel, officials at the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said. Israel has said it will allow two fuel trucks a day into the Gaza Strip, following pressure from the US.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed in a telephone conversation the situation with the hostages held by "Hamas" and the development of events in the Gaza Strip. And the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, criticized Israel's continued strikes on the Gaza Strip, calling them "increasingly unjustified".

"We are witnessing the destruction of human lives and property on a horrifying scale," he added.