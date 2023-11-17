Bulgaria: One Died and Five are in Hospital after an Accident near Maglizh
A driver died and five people are in hospital after an accident between a truck and a van in the Maglizh area. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The accident happened shortly after 2:20 p.m. today on the Sub-Balkan road between Sliven and Kazanlak in the area of the gas station near Maglizh.
According to initial information, the driver of the car was trapped and died. Five people were taken to medical facilities for medical assistance.
At the moment, traffic in the area is restricted, traffic is diverted via a bypass route through the town of Maglizh.
