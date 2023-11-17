Head of the Bulgarian Football Union Refused to Resign

“I will not resign today. You will get answers to all the questions next week.”

"For yesterday's match, I don't feel any guilt because it is a UEFA match and it decides where and when it is played and whether it will be played with or without an audience". This was said by the president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), Borislav Mihailov, after his questioning at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

However, it was clear from his words that he felt guilty because of the escalation of tension at the protest last night.

"Next week I will tell you what I will do. We have a collective body to which I must say what I will do".

When asked by BNT what he was interrogated by the Anti-Corruption Commission, he answered: "All kinds of things that interest the public - financing, spending of funds.”

We remind you that yesterday Sofia was blocked by football supporters who demanded the resignation of Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihailov. The demonstration happened ahead of Bulgaria's European qualifier against Hungary at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. The result was: many people and police officers injured, damage to personal and state property, public outcry against the Sofia police and mainly against the leadership of the BFu.