Homecoming Trend: 314,000 Bulgarians Return in 40-Year Span

A comprehensive report released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) sheds light on Bulgaria's evolving demographic landscape, revealing that a significant number of Bulgarian citizens have returned to their homeland over the past four decades.

According to the NSI's "Census 2021 Statistical Guide," a staggering 314,285 Bulgarian nationals who had previously resided abroad for over a year returned or arrived in the country between 1980 and 2021. Notably, the highest influx of returnees hailed from the United Kingdom, constituting 14.9% of the total, followed by Germany (13.1%), Spain (8.7%), and Greece (8.5%).

The census, conducted from September 7 to October 10, 2021, provided a comprehensive snapshot of various demographic, cultural, and socioeconomic aspects, including migration patterns and work/school locations.

As of September 7, 2021, Bulgaria's population stood at 6,519,789, reflecting an 11.5% decrease of 844,781 individuals compared to the previous decade (2011-2021).

Ethnically, the returning citizens mirrored Bulgaria's demographic makeup, with 84.5% identifying as Bulgarians, 9.6% as Turkish, and 2.3% as Roma.

The report also highlighted that 39,853 foreign nationals arrived in Bulgaria during the monitoring period. European citizens constituted the majority (77.4%) of arrivals, followed by Asians (17.8%). Notably, Sofia, Varna, and Burgas emerged as the primary settlement destinations for most newcomers.

The data further outlined internal migration within Bulgaria, with 395,690 individuals relocating within the country from 2011 to 2021. Over half of these migrants (56.6%) shifted between different cities, while others moved from urban to rural areas (22.1%), rural to urban areas (15.6%), or between villages (5.7%).