GERB, DPS, WCC-DB Reach Key Agreements on State Budget and Derogation

The ruling "coalition", composed of GERB, DPS, and WCC-DB, reaffirmed its strength in the National Assembly as they reached an agreement on crucial issues concerning the state budget, Lukoil's derogation, and aligning a shared Euro-Atlantic stance. The confirmation of the Euro-Atlantic majority was emphasized by the Chairperson of the GERB-SDS Parliamentary Group, Desislava Atanasova, following a meeting with "We Continue the Change" co-chair Asen Vassilev and DPS's Yordan Tsonev.

Key Agreements:

Lukoil's Derogation: The derogation for Russian oil will be phased out earlier than scheduled. From January 1, export quotas will be suspended, and from March 1, 2024, the import and processing of Russian oil will cease permanently.

Budget 2024: The budget adjustments aim to accommodate the requests from GERB-SDS and DPS in terms of revenues and expenses. The revised budget incorporates reduced revenues by approximately 2.4 billion, attributed to the planned gas tax contribution. Priority national and municipal investment projects, including highways like "Struma" and "Hemus," are included.

Euro-Atlantic Unity: The agreement underscores the commitment of WCC-DB not to align with other parties in opposition, ensuring a clear stance in alignment with the Euro-Atlantic majority.

The revisions in the budget aim to diminish the planned capital expenditures by approximately BGN 2 billion, primarily attributed to Gazprom's transit fee. Minister Asen Vassilev stressed the need for further discussions at the tripartite and the Council of Ministers.

Minister Vassilev highlighted the importance of halting profits to Russia while ensuring stability in Bulgaria's fuel market, emphasizing the significance of avoiding coalitions with BSP and "Vazrazhdane."

DPS expressed contentment with the accord, particularly in ceasing funds' export to Russia, ensuring market stability while preventing financial support for ongoing conflicts.