Bridging Bulgaria and Finland: Sofia Airport Launches Helsinki Route

SOF Connect, the operational force behind Sofia Airport, has revealed a significant enhancement to its flight offerings in partnership with Norwegian Air Shuttle. The latest route addition announced is the direct connection between Sofia and Helsinki, set to feature prominently in the airport's 2024 summer schedule, as confirmed by the airport's press center.

Scheduled twice a week, these flights will seamlessly link travelers between the Bulgarian capital and the Finnish cultural hub, unlocking direct access to one of Europe's most vibrant destinations.

"This strategic inclusion of direct flights to Helsinki aligns with our concerted efforts to expand connectivity and cater to the rising demand for travel within the Nordic region. Our goal is to provide passengers with seamless options for both business and leisure travel," stated Jesus Caballero, the CEO of SOF Connect.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, renowned as one of Scandinavia's largest airlines and a top 10 player in Europe, boasts a track record of strong operational performance and punctuality, earning it a reputation as one of the continent's most reliable carriers. Last summer, the airline initiated its inaugural flights to Sofia Airport from Oslo, and throughout the upcoming IATA summer season in 2024, flights to Oslo will continue to be operational.

Tickets for the Sofia-Helsinki route are now available for purchase through Norwegian Air Shuttle's extensive distribution network or via the Sofia Airport travel agency.

As the airport gears up for the winter season, with the recent announcement of its winter charters, this move to introduce direct flights to Helsinki marks a strategic step forward in broadening Sofia Airport's international connectivity.