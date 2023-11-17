Inside Bulgaria's Media Landscape: Diverse Interests in Local, National, and EU News

Society | November 17, 2023, Friday // 16:40
Bulgaria: Inside Bulgaria's Media Landscape: Diverse Interests in Local, National, and EU News @Pixabay

Bulgarians display a near-equivalent interest in various news segments, notably local, national, and European news, as revealed by a recent Eurobarometer survey released by the European Parliament.

According to the survey findings, approximately 46% of Bulgarians are keenly interested in local news, closely followed by 43% expressing an interest in national news and 42% in EU-related news.

Delving deeper into media consumption habits, the survey highlighted that Bulgarian media consumers have a notable focus on economic updates, engaging at a rate of 36%, closely trailed by an interest in science and technology news, with 35% expressing their engagement.

The predominant medium for information dissemination in Bulgaria remains television, with a striking 81% reliance, surpassing the average across the EU by 10%. Online media sources capture the attention of 53% of Bulgarians (compared to 42% in the EU), while social networks, including Facebook and YouTube, influence the information landscape, engaging 55% and 63%, respectively.

Interestingly, while Facebook remains the top choice for Bulgarian users (81%) compared to the EU average of 63%, YouTube closely follows with 63% engagement in Bulgaria, slightly above the EU average of 55%. WhatsApp, however, shows a considerable discrepancy, with 19% of Bulgarians and 62% of EU respondents utilizing the platform.

Moreover, the survey reveals that a majority across Bulgaria and the EU (56-59%) do not actively follow "influencers." A mere six percent in the EU and two percent in Bulgaria abstain from using social media altogether.

These insights into media consumption habits provide a detailed glimpse into how Bulgarians access and engage with diverse news sources, reflecting a varied and intricate media landscape within the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurobarometer, Bulgarian, media, news
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria