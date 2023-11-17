Inside Bulgaria's Media Landscape: Diverse Interests in Local, National, and EU News

Bulgarians display a near-equivalent interest in various news segments, notably local, national, and European news, as revealed by a recent Eurobarometer survey released by the European Parliament.

According to the survey findings, approximately 46% of Bulgarians are keenly interested in local news, closely followed by 43% expressing an interest in national news and 42% in EU-related news.

Delving deeper into media consumption habits, the survey highlighted that Bulgarian media consumers have a notable focus on economic updates, engaging at a rate of 36%, closely trailed by an interest in science and technology news, with 35% expressing their engagement.

The predominant medium for information dissemination in Bulgaria remains television, with a striking 81% reliance, surpassing the average across the EU by 10%. Online media sources capture the attention of 53% of Bulgarians (compared to 42% in the EU), while social networks, including Facebook and YouTube, influence the information landscape, engaging 55% and 63%, respectively.

Interestingly, while Facebook remains the top choice for Bulgarian users (81%) compared to the EU average of 63%, YouTube closely follows with 63% engagement in Bulgaria, slightly above the EU average of 55%. WhatsApp, however, shows a considerable discrepancy, with 19% of Bulgarians and 62% of EU respondents utilizing the platform.

Moreover, the survey reveals that a majority across Bulgaria and the EU (56-59%) do not actively follow "influencers." A mere six percent in the EU and two percent in Bulgaria abstain from using social media altogether.

These insights into media consumption habits provide a detailed glimpse into how Bulgarians access and engage with diverse news sources, reflecting a varied and intricate media landscape within the country.