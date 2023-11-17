Bulgarian Socialist Party Advances Economic Links with China

Bulgarian Socialist Party Advances Economic Links with China

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova and National Assembly Deputy Chairman Kristian Vigenin convened with Chinese Ambassador Dong Xiaojun, at the envoy's request. Discussions mainly centered on international affairs, particularly the recent US-China presidential talks in San Francisco.

Ninova expressed optimism for the upcoming EU-China summit, foreseeing enhanced prospects for economic and trade relations. Emphasizing the progress achieved during Ambassador Dong Xiaojun's tenure, they highlighted the active collaboration between BSP and the Chinese Communist Party across various spheres, including forums, youth initiatives, and information exchange.

Ambassador Dong Xiaojun underscored hopes for joint efforts between Bulgaria and China, aiming to elevate their bilateral strategic partnership to new heights as they commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

