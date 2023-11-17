Tragic Reality: 2,400+ Ukrainian Children Kidnapped in Belarus Post-Invasion
A study by the Yale School of Public Health's Humanities Research Laboratory, cited by "UNIAN," reveals a shocking statistic: more than 2,400 Ukrainian children have been abducted in Belarus since the onset of the Russian invasion. The study underscores a distressing pattern of child abductions aged 6 to 17 from regions partially occupied by Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.
These children were relocated to 13 facilities across Belarus, with the "Dubrava" children's center in the Minsk region housing over 2,000 of them, as reported by Reuters.
The report implicates Russia and Belarus, alleging coordinated efforts between the two governments in identifying, gathering, transporting, and indoctrinating Ukrainian children. The collaboration is purportedly facilitated by both regimes, suggesting joint coordination and financing.
According to experts, the transportation of these children to Belarus via Russia was allegedly orchestrated in collaboration between Presidents Putin and Lukashenko.
In a significant legal move, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, along with the Russian President. They face accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
Earlier appeals from European Parliament members urged the International Criminal Court to consider issuing an arrest warrant for Lukashenko. His alleged involvement in the unlawful abduction of children has drawn international scrutiny.
Disturbing videos from the "Dubrava" center emerged, depicting singers encouraging children to wish ill upon certain leaders, like Biden, and favoring Putin's control over Ukraine.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 632 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Bridgehead Established South of the Dnieper, Cameron Pledges Support
- » Day 631 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia will Try to Start a War in the Balkans according to Ukrainian President
- » Day 630 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia will Pay a High Price for Avdiivka says Zelensky
- » Day 629 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Worst Fears Turned Into Reality - EU Cannot Deliver 1 Million Shells On Time
- » Ukraine will Lose over 10 Million People from its Population by 2033
- » Day 628 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainian Coordinated Attack on ‘Nord Stream’