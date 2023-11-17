A study by the Yale School of Public Health's Humanities Research Laboratory, cited by "UNIAN," reveals a shocking statistic: more than 2,400 Ukrainian children have been abducted in Belarus since the onset of the Russian invasion. The study underscores a distressing pattern of child abductions aged 6 to 17 from regions partially occupied by Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

These children were relocated to 13 facilities across Belarus, with the "Dubrava" children's center in the Minsk region housing over 2,000 of them, as reported by Reuters.

The report implicates Russia and Belarus, alleging coordinated efforts between the two governments in identifying, gathering, transporting, and indoctrinating Ukrainian children. The collaboration is purportedly facilitated by both regimes, suggesting joint coordination and financing.

According to experts, the transportation of these children to Belarus via Russia was allegedly orchestrated in collaboration between Presidents Putin and Lukashenko.

In a significant legal move, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, along with the Russian President. They face accusations of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Earlier appeals from European Parliament members urged the International Criminal Court to consider issuing an arrest warrant for Lukashenko. His alleged involvement in the unlawful abduction of children has drawn international scrutiny.

Disturbing videos from the "Dubrava" center emerged, depicting singers encouraging children to wish ill upon certain leaders, like Biden, and favoring Putin's control over Ukraine.