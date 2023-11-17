Global Measles Cases Surge: WHO and CDC Report Alarming Increase

A joint report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed a dramatic rise in measles cases and fatalities during 2022. The report highlights a staggering 18% surge in measles incidents, reaching an estimated 9 million cases, with deaths soaring to 136,000, predominantly affecting children.

Last year saw substantial outbreaks of measles in 37 countries, notably in Africa, marking a significant increase from 22 affected nations in 2021.

John Vertefeuille, Director-General of the Global Immunizations Division at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed deep concern over the rising outbreaks and fatalities, attributing this distressing trend to declining vaccination rates observed over recent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted routine immunization programs worldwide, resulting in a sluggish recovery. Measles, an exceptionally contagious virus, can be prevented through two vaccine doses. Nonetheless, an estimated 22 million children missed the first vaccine dose in 2022, with an additional 11 million failing to receive the crucial second dose.

The situation remains grim in low-income countries, where measles-related mortality risks are highest. The WHO highlighted that immunization coverage in these regions stands at 66%, falling significantly below the 95% threshold deemed necessary to avert epidemics.