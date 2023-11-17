Bulgarian Football Union Under Investigation by Prosecutor's Office

The office of the acting chief prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the Bulgarian Football Union's management. This probe, launched by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, aims to scrutinize the actions of the federation's president and senior officials.

The move follows numerous media reports alleging a range of violations and potential criminal activities, including the misappropriation of public funds and involvement in illicit activities such as the "black lottery." The focal point of this investigation includes Borislav Mihailov, the president of the football federation.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has been tasked with uncovering details and context surrounding the federation's operations over recent years. The inspection will entail soliciting information from various government bodies, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Revenue Agency.

This step signals a concerted effort by the legal authorities to delve into the inner workings of the Bulgarian Football Union, shedding light on alleged irregularities and potential misconduct within the organization.