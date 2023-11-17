Sofia Mayor Calls Summit with Municipal Leaders to Forge Consensus on City Priorities

Sofia's recently elected mayor, Vassil Terziev, has taken the initiative to convene a crucial meeting involving leaders from various political parties represented in the Municipal Council. The purpose of this gathering is to establish shared priorities and foster collaboration within the council, aiming to enhance its functionality.

The move comes following the unsuccessful election of a council leader during the inaugural session on November 13. None of the candidates managed to secure the necessary votes, with Boris Bonev, nominated by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia", emerging as the leading contender.

Scheduled for November 20, the upcoming meeting is poised to focus on key policies and the 2024 municipal budget. Notably, this gathering presents an opportunity for different parties to align their visions and strategies for the benefit of the city.

However, uncertainties linger regarding the attendance of Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB. The party's stance remains steadfast in not supporting Boris Bonev.