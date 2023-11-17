Borissov: We Support the Cabinet if it Does the Right Things

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed concerns over the Russian oil derogation, expressing dismay over potential coalitions formed due to financial motives. Speaking to reporters, Borissov questioned the prioritization of oil and monetary concerns over the government's stability.

Regarding claims about GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms' potential conflict over Lukoil, Borissov emphasized that as Lukoil is a private company directly linked to the Kremlin, any financial dealings with it raise serious concerns. Delyan Dobrev's visit to Washington aims to address these worries and potential violations linked to Lukoil.

Borissov highlighted that the focus shouldn't solely be on ministerial resignations but rather on understanding the gravity of these financial affiliations. He emphasized GERB's stance, stating, "We support the cabinet if it does the right things."

The statements come amid escalating discussions about the Russian oil derogation and the ethical and financial implications surrounding Lukoil's ties, sparking concerns within political circles.