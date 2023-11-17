Bulgaria's Deputy Minister Dismissed Amid Football Violence Fallout

Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Stoyan Temelakiev, has been ousted from his position following recent violent incidents during a football match of the Bulgarian National Team. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov made the announcement, expressing dismay over the mismanagement by the Bulgarian Football Union and errors within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Denkov specifically highlighted the disturbing scenes where individual policemen were seen using force against citizens. He expressed his intention to address the matter with UEFA, the Ethics Commission, and potentially FIFA. The Deputy Minister's dismissal was a direct response to the concerning events.

While considering the resignation request for Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, Denkov mentioned that he would initially discuss it with Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, who is currently overseas. Denkov expressed dissatisfaction with Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev's handling of the situation.

The Prime Minister emphasized an inadequate assessment of the situation by Stoyanov, despite assurances that provocations were not anticipated. Denkov promptly assigned Zhivko Kotsev, the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to promptly investigate the incidents involving police violence. Denkov demanded transparent identification of the involved officers and the harshest disciplinary measures, including dismissal from the Ministry.