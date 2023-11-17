BG-ALERT: National Testing of Early Warning System Across 14 Regions Scheduled for Today

The Interior Ministry has announced the implementation of functional trials for the BG-ALERT early warning and notification system across 14 regions in Bulgaria.

Commencing from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., the system will be activated in real-time in Burgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Vratsa, Smolyan, and Stara Zagora.

During this period, the Interior Ministry emphasizes that voice messages for technical verification and sound signals will be disseminated as part of the test.

These trials, initiated on November 7, will continue until November 29, concluding with a comprehensive nationwide evaluation of the system.

