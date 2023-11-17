BG-ALERT: National Testing of Early Warning System Across 14 Regions Scheduled for Today
The Interior Ministry has announced the implementation of functional trials for the BG-ALERT early warning and notification system across 14 regions in Bulgaria.
Commencing from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., the system will be activated in real-time in Burgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Vratsa, Smolyan, and Stara Zagora.
During this period, the Interior Ministry emphasizes that voice messages for technical verification and sound signals will be disseminated as part of the test.
These trials, initiated on November 7, will continue until November 29, concluding with a comprehensive nationwide evaluation of the system.
Where will the system be texted next? Read here.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: One Died and Five are in Hospital after an Accident near Maglizh
- » Homecoming Trend: 314,000 Bulgarians Return in 40-Year Span
- » Inside Bulgaria's Media Landscape: Diverse Interests in Local, National, and EU News
- » Global Measles Cases Surge: WHO and CDC Report Alarming Increase
- » Sofia was in Flames: Chronology of the Protests Last Night (PHOTOS and VIDEO)
- » Bulgarian Police Beat Ordinary Citizens in Shocking Videos!