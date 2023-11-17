WCC-DB Demanded the Resignations of the Interior Minister and the Head of the Bulgarian Football Union

Politics | November 17, 2023, Friday // 09:56
Bulgaria: WCC-DB Demanded the Resignations of the Interior Minister and the Head of the Bulgarian Football Union Kiril Petkov

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) demands the resignation of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, after yesterday's clashes between police and protesters in the center of Sofia. This was announced by Kiril Petkov on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

33 people were detained and 23 injured after the clashes at the protest against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU).

WCC-DB also called on BFU President Borislav Mihailov to resign.

"This person must go as quickly as possible, but we also want the resignation of Kalin Stoyanov, because what we all saw is unacceptable. People cannot be beaten in establishments. Kalin Stoyanov must bear his responsibility," said Kiril Petkov.

