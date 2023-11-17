Bulgarian Police Beat Ordinary Citizens in Shocking Videos!

Footage broadcast live on the Facebook page of the "Justice for Everyone" initiative clearly shows policemen hitting people with batons in an establishment in the center of Sofia.

The establishment is located in the Sports Palace, right next to the place where a series of clashes took place last night between the police and protesters against the management of the Bulgarian Football Union.

The footage shows uniformed men entering a restaurant and starting hitting with batons, even one person who apparently showed no aggression and was standing with his hands raised in the air. Visitors to the establishment later told "Justice for Everyone" that there were no provocateurs there, only football fans who watched the match between Bulgaria and Hungary on television. They claim that there were also Hungarian football fans on site, who left as soon as the uniformed ones entered. At the beginning of the video, a male voice can be heard saying "I'm drinking beer. Why are you hitting me".

It is also clearly visible how some of the uniformed law enforcement officers hit a person who has fallen or fallen to the ground several times with a baton. Some of the police have masks under their helmets. It is not known what the reason for the police action was. Several times in the video, some people can be heard asking the police to stop. The cameraman says the place is "ravaged by the police" and that ambulances need to come.

In another shocking video, police have surrounded protesters who clearly show no signs of aggression. Far from the stadium, Bulgarian policemen corner a small group of fans, threatening them and aggressively telling them to lay on the ground. There are women and children in the group of people, all of them scarred.

