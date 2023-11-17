COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 183 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19, registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, are 183 after the 2,163 tests, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

This result shows that the proportion of positive tests is 8.46%.

In the last 24 hours, there has been one death who was not vaccinated. With this, the number of those who have lost the battle with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria has reached 38,599.

132 were cured in the last 24 hours, and 4,364 are the remaining active cases. Of these, 384 were hospitalized, including 35 in intensive care units.

41 were hospitalized in the last day, 63.4% of them were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 1,157 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered in the country. This brings the number of doses administered to 4,715,565 since the start of the pandemic.