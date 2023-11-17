Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Friday

Friday's weather forecasts indicate low temperatures ranging from 2°C to 7°C across the region, with Sofia expecting around 2°C. The morning is predicted to be sunny with scattered clouds, followed by increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, resulting in significant rainfall particularly in the western parts of Bulgaria and mountainous areas. Afternoon temperatures will peak between 17°C and 19°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 15°C.

The Black Sea coast will experience mostly sunny conditions accompanied by robust southerly winds, pushing air temperatures to approximately 14°C to 16°C. Sea temperatures will range from 10°C to 16°C.

Morning hours will be sunny across mountainous regions, while the afternoon is expected to bring rain to the western massifs, with snowfall anticipated above 2000 meters. Temperatures at 1200 meters above sea level will hover around 10°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be approximately 4°C.