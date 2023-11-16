Bulgarian Police Dismantle Migrant Trafficking Ring: Ten Arrested

A total of ten individuals have been arrested in an extensive police operation aimed at disrupting an organized crime syndicate involved in trafficking migrants, announced Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, head of the Border Police. These arrests, which took place across Sofia and Montana in Northwestern Bulgaria, primarily targeted Bulgarian nationals.

Among the detained, charges have been filed against six, detained for 72 hours, while two more will likely face charges soon. Two others could become witnesses following their 24-hour detention period. The arrests occurred at various sites in Sofia on Thursday morning, with one individual still evading arrest. The ongoing operation involves further searches and interviews to gather more evidence.

The group was allegedly led by two individuals who coerced people facing financial problems into smuggling migrants. Notably, neither the leaders nor half of the detainees have prior criminal records. Zlatanov highlighted the intricate levels within the organization, comprising leaders, assistants, and executors, involved in transporting migrants from Turkey through Serbia to Western Europe.

The success of the operation was attributed to close collaboration between law enforcement and the Sofia City Prosecution Office. Zlatanov mentioned that authorities had been monitoring the group for several months. This operation marks a significant breakthrough in dismantling such a sizable and organized criminal network.