UN Suspends Aid Deliveries to Gaza due to Fuel Shortages
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid announced today that due to fuel shortages, aid packages stored in warehouses in the southern part of the Strip cannot be transported and reach the Palestinian population, DPA reported.
The office said in a statement that "given the fact that warehouses are full, the UN refugee agency cannot accept any more humanitarian supplies".
Yesterday, a tanker was allowed to enter the enclave for the first time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, with about 23,000 liters of fuel loaded into it.
However, there was not enough time to refuel the trucks that transport the goods to the Palestinian side, so warehouses are full and cannot accept more supplies, the UN explained.
According to the UN humanitarian aid coordinator Martin Griffiths, at least 200,000 liters of fuel are needed.
On the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, dozens of aid trucks are waiting to cross into Gaza.
